Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.38 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.