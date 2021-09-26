Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 151,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $4,656,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MaxLinear stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

