Bank of America Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,490.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,704.02. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,603.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,499.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,611,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

