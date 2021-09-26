Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

