Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,447 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06.

