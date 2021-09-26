Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 52,749 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

