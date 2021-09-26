Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

