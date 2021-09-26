Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. Sells 8,273 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $22.99 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.