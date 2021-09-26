Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 9,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 86,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TINV. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 3.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

