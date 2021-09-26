mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Trading Down 5.9%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on mdf commerce from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

