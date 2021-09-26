JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 546,065 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,298,000 after purchasing an additional 397,081 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80.

