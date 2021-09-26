Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,340,000 after acquiring an additional 271,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

FRC opened at $197.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

