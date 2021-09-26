Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 999 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

SRE opened at $129.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

