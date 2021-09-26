WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $5,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,908 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 116,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,345 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $476.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

