VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.