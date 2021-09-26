WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,210 The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRC opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $37.40.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

