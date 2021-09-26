Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

