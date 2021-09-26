Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

