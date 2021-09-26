Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Trading Down 0.6%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 432,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 504,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Several analysts recently commented on KRR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.37.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.