Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

