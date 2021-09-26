Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

