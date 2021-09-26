Head to Head Analysis: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CEVA alerts:

78.4% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. AutoWeb has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.61%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than CEVA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.28 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,494.00 AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.46 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.06

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb. AutoWeb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33%

Summary

CEVA beats AutoWeb on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.