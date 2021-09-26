Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. FibroGen reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.80 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.93.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

