Swiss National Bank Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $825.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

