Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $12.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.01 billion and the lowest is $11.72 billion. NIKE posted sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $49.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.82 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.42 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in NIKE by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.