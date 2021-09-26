Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

