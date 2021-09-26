Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce sales of $47.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.40 billion to $48.25 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $43.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $211.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.27 billion to $214.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $230.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

