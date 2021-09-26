BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 14,846 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,062,443 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.