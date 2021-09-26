Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.