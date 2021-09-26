Swiss National Bank Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Origin Bancorp worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $975.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.