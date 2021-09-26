BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,097 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,941.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

