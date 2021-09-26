Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 82,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,141 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

