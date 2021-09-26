Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 224 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 120.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.