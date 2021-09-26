Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Cerus worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 833,891 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $3,007,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,119,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 407,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 307,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.