Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 359 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

