Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

NYSE:MGA opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

