Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 256 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 129.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.