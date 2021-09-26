Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 397 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 120.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 1,302.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 149,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.16.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

