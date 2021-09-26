Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 194 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day moving average is $250.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $2,226,533.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.78, for a total transaction of $2,464,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,591 shares of company stock worth $66,463,635. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

