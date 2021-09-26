BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.23% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

IPAY opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

