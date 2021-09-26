BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 494 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

