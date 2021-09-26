Kevin M. Canty Sells 10,000 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICHR stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

