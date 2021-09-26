Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

TRUP opened at $84.92 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

