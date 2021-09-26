State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 15,358 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

