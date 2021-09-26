State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 77 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.