State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 302 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

