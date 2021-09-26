Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 94,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $524,216.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,472 shares of company stock worth $6,637,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

