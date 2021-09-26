Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,788,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPL stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 250.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

