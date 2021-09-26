Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Personalis worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Personalis by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth $16,565,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Personalis by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 548,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 158,281 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSNL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,745 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

