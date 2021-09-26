Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,527 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DNLI opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.86 and a beta of 1.88.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.