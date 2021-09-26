Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,527 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

